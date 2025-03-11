Overt Enemy Deliver Video For 'Bleed Like I Do' Feat Marcos Leal

Overt Enemy have released a music video for their latest single, "Bleed Like I Do," which features a guest appearance from Marcos Leal (Swim The Current/Shattered Sun/ex-Ill Nino).

C Squared Music sent these details: Originally completed without lyrics, the track took on a whole new life when Overt Enemy reached out to Leal, who instantly connected with the song's intensity and provided the breakthrough they needed.

"We had this completely done but were absolutely stuck on what to do with it lyrically," the band shares. "We sent the demo to Marcos, and he sent us back the intro, a verse, and a pre-chorus-so props to him for busting the song wide open. Leo and Rob wrote their verses, and then Laura jumped in with a killer clean vocal idea. Super proud of this one-it's got some killer dynamics while still being a pit monster."

Leal adds: "What an honor and privilege to be a part of Overt Enemy's new single 'Bleed Like I Do'! It has been quite a while since I returned to my thrash metal roots, and I couldn't think of a better group of musicians and friends to do it with.

This song exemplifies the feeling of sacrifice and hardships musicians have to come face to face with-living a life on the road, trying to climb the ladder, and constantly facing scrutiny and judgment. I, along with a lot of other up-and-coming musicians, am well-versed in these struggles, and I think that anger and vulnerability come across in this track! Show some love to this amazing up-and-coming band out of the 956 of South Texas!"

The video for "Bleed Like I Do" brings the track's intensity to life, blending the band's signature thrash metal power with visceral visuals that capture the song's raw energy. Fans can expect nothing less than an all-out assault on the senses-pure Texas metal at its finest.

