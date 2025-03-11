Zebra Expand 50th Anniversary Tour

Veteran rockers Zebra have expanded their 50th anniversary tour and are also working on the long-awaited follow-up to their 2003 Zebra IV album. PFA share these details:
Some career achievements in rock music are so impressive but find themselves overlooked because they are not to be believed. For legendary rockers Zebra, they hold one of those distinctions that the average listener might not be aware of. Zebra is the longest-running American band still touring with all its original members.
Comprised of Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann, Guy Gelso and formed in New Orleans in 1975, these original band members have performed together every year for the last 50 years.
2025 will continue that trend as the band is heading out on their Zebra 50 - 2025 Anniversary Tour. New dates have been added to the band's previously announced performances in celebration of 50 years of performing together live. More dates will be announced in the future.
Zebra 50 - 2025 Anniversary Tour
Mar 14 - Lafayette, LA - Rock N Bowl *
Mar 15 - Lake Charles, LA - Bulber Auditorium *
Apr 25 - Austin, TX - 3Ten Austin City Limits *
Apr 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *
Apr 27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *
May 17 - Westbury, NY - Westbury Music Fair *
Jun 26 - Fairfield, CT - Studio One at FTC
Jun 27 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret PAC
Jun 28 - Fredrick, MD - Weinberg Center for the Arts
Jun 29 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre
Sep 20 - Las Vegas, NV - TBA
Sep 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Oct 09 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery
Oct 10 - Montgomery, NY - City Winery
Oct 11 - Boston, MA - City Winery
Nov 26 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre
* Previously Announced Date
