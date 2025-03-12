Def Leppard Launch On Through The Music Bracket Challenge

As Def Leppard celebrate their 45th anniversary, the band is looking back at their vast catalog of songs and challenged fans to ultimately selecte their greatest anthem of all.

The band shared, "Get ready to rock, roll, and battle it out! Welcome to Def Leppard's On Through The Music Bracket Challenge, where 64 of the band's most legendary songs go head-to-head in a fan-voted showdown!

"Each round, YOU decide which tracks advance, leading up to the ultimate championship match-where one song will be crowned the greatest Def Leppard anthem of all time!

"Vote. Debate. Defend your favorites. And most importantly... LET'S GET ROCKED!

"Submit your bracket now for a chance to win a $200 gift card to the Def Leppard Store, Leppard Funko Pop Set and Mystery Vinyl. Round one voting begins next Tuesday, March 18."

Check it out here

Related Stories

Def Leppard In The Studio For 45th Anniversary

Def Leppard, Weezer, Bret Michaels Lead Rockin' Thunder Lineup

Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video

Def Leppard and Jason Aldean Lead Thunder Stadium Concert Series

News > Def Leppard