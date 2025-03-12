Drowning Pool Share 'Bodies' Lyric Video After Carrie Underwood Performance

Drowning Pool have shared a lyric video for their classic hit "Bodies", which recently made headlines after country superstar Carrie Underwood performed the song on American Idol with contestant Kobyn Melton. O'Donnell Media Group sent over the details:

The track, from the band's debut album Sinner, is featured in the trailer for the upcoming season of the Paramount+ thriller drama series Yellowjackets.

Released on June 5, 2001, Sinner went platinum the same year, and "Bodies" remains one of the band's most popular tracks. As the album approaches its 25th anniversary, Drowning Pool is continuing to maintain their place in rock history with an exciting lineup of new releases and live shows.

"Bodies" faced misinterpretations and controversy, with its lyrics taken out of context. Nevertheless, their music has persisted, embraced by the very culture that birthed it. "Bodies" remains an enduring anthem, not just for Drowning Pool but for metal culture as a whole. Its legacy lives on, inspiring new generations of fans. Guitarist C.J. Pierce captures the essence of their dedication: "I'd play 'Bodies' five times a night if people really wanted it that bad!" The song's timeless appeal transcends generations, resonating with both the seasoned and the fresh-faced.

In addition to the lyric video release, Drowning Pool is hitting the road in support of Godsmack for their Spring 2025 European tour. The tour will kick off on March 22, 2025, at Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria. Fans attending the shows will have the exclusive opportunity to meet the band through VIP meet and greet packages available for this run.

Related Stories

Drowning Pool Plot The XMAS in Texas Tour

Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour

Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe Plot No Authority Tour

Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour

News > Drowning Pool