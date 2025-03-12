EPICA Reveal 'T.I.M.E' Video

EPICA have shared the Dave Letelier created music video for their new single "T.I.M.E". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Aspiral", which will arrive on April 11th. Atom Splitter shared these details:
"T.I.M.E." is a track that takes listeners on a journey through self-discovery, as the title stands for "Transformation, Integration, Metamorphosis and Evolution" and delves into the art of dying - more specifically, the death of the ego, and the necessary steps one must take to achieve personal and spiritual growth.
In support of their new album, EPICA announced multiple tours worldwide. The cycle will kick off in Paris on April 12 at a sold-out EPICA experience before the band heads to North America for three showcase appearances and continuing with a Mexican tour.
EPICA ON TOUR:
5/6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
5/8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
