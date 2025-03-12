Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead John Pruner

Sammy Hagar has paid tribute to John Pruner, the man the former Van Halen frontman calls the original "Redhead", who helped earn Sammy the moniker of the "Red Rocker".

Hagar shared via social media, "In 1976 I had just released the red album. I was playing one of my first concerts in Seattle Washington supporting that record with the song RED being the single. The next morning, I was checking out of the hotel and John Pruner the man in these photos, stopped me and asked for an autograph on the newspaper review of the concert. He asked me to sign it, 'the Red Rocker'. That was the beginning of being the Red Rocker.

"John became maybe the first redhead before the fans became redheads. He followed me around the country showing up everywhere. I got to know him well. later, at a birthday bash in Cabo he showed me that he had paid to see over 100 shows! I said you will never pay to see me again and gave him the golden lifetime all access pass. That was well over 100 shows ago.

"John's health has been failing him for well over a decade. But he still managed to make as many shows as he could in wheelchairs, I always made room for him on the side of the stage or wherever possible.

"Some of you might recall me giving him a shout out FaceTime from the stage when he would be in the hospital and couldn't make the shows his friend Jon as well. Took care of him and made sure those things happened.

God bless him for that.

"Well, we lost the original number one redhead a couple nights ago. we will miss you, John Pruner and the show will go on without you. I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Rest in peace my friend and be sure to give Eddie a big hug from me."

