Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead John Pruner

Sammy Hagar has paid tribute to John Pruner, the man the former Van Halen frontman calls the original "Redhead", who helped earn Sammy the moniker of the "Red Rocker".
Hagar shared via social media, "In 1976 I had just released the red album. I was playing one of my first concerts in Seattle Washington supporting that record with the song RED being the single. The next morning, I was checking out of the hotel and John Pruner the man in these photos, stopped me and asked for an autograph on the newspaper review of the concert. He asked me to sign it, 'the Red Rocker'. That was the beginning of being the Red Rocker.
"John became maybe the first redhead before the fans became redheads. He followed me around the country showing up everywhere. I got to know him well. later, at a birthday bash in Cabo he showed me that he had paid to see over 100 shows! I said you will never pay to see me again and gave him the golden lifetime all access pass. That was well over 100 shows ago.
"John's health has been failing him for well over a decade. But he still managed to make as many shows as he could in wheelchairs, I always made room for him on the side of the stage or wherever possible.
"Some of you might recall me giving him a shout out FaceTime from the stage when he would be in the hospital and couldn't make the shows his friend Jon as well. Took care of him and made sure those things happened.
God bless him for that.
"Well, we lost the original number one redhead a couple nights ago. we will miss you, John Pruner and the show will go on without you. I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Rest in peace my friend and be sure to give Eddie a big hug from me."
Sammy Hagar Leads Lineup of Stagecoach Festival's Palomino Stage
Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'
Sammy Hagar And Matt Sorum Lead Rock For Responders Benefit Concert Lineup
Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments
Billy Joel Recovering From Surgery And Postpones Live Dates- Metallica Giving Away Trip To Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Final Show- Minus The Bear Expand Reunion- more
Iron Maiden Official Visual History Coming- Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds- Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour- more
Day in Pop: Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming- JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video- more
Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week- Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Russell Dickerson- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead John Pruner
Social Distortion Cancel Tour Due To Mike Ness Health Issues
Drowning Pool Share 'Bodies' Lyric Video After Carrie Underwood Performance
Metallica Giving Away Trip To Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Maneskin's Damiano David Reveal Solo Album Details
Cradle Of Filth Stream 'White Hellebore' Video
Peter Wolf Releases First Ever Memoir 'Waiting on the Moon '