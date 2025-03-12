Social Distortion Cancel Tour Due To Mike Ness Health Issues

Social Distortion have been forced to cancel their planned European tour next month due to health issues faced by frontman Mike Ness, and he took to social media to explain the situation to fans.
Ness wrote, "Just wanted to follow up news of April European tour cancellation. I apologize to all who have been disappointed and inconvenienced by this. I feel it needs a contextual explanation.
"Due to the health issue which began April '23, this put EVERYTHING to a complete halt for an entire year. We were halfway done w record. In '24 we had reschedule two huge American tours which had to be postponed until I had a clean bill of health. 'If I had a clean bill of health.'
"Throughout this, we've had to get back in studio to finish this album working producer, engineer's schedules. Everyone is playing catch up. I can't tell you how hard I'm working on all fronts to bring you this long awaited album. Please bear with us. We will be in Europe next year w a dynamite tour so excited to share with you all.
"P.S. Tickets will be refunded I assure you. All my sincerity, Mike Ness."
