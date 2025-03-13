Grateful Dead Announce Massive Box Set Of Unreleased Material

The Grateful Dead have announced that they will be releasing a massive 60-disc "Enjoying The Ride" box set that features mostly previously unreleased material, as a limited edition via their official store on May 30th.

Here is the synopsis: When the ride begins in '65 at a pizza parlor in the South Bay under another moniker, who would have imagined? When "Who Are You? Where Are You? How Are You?" became "Won't you come with me?" and, ultimately, "Where does the time go?," who would have thought? 60 years on, we're celebrating the Grateful Dead's Diamond Era. Here we go back to the beginning, to the original "Follow," and uncover the wonders of getting on the bus all over again.

ENJOYING THE RIDE is a sweeping 60-CD collection that maps an epic cross-country road trip along the "Heady Highway" with stops at storied venues where the music, the moment, and the magic of the Dead reliably converged. Spanning 25 years of legendary live performances, this expansive compendium spotlights defining shows from 1969 to 1994 at 20 venues that consistently inspired the band to new heights.

With the exception of a few tracks from earlier releases, virtually all of the music on ENJOYING THE RIDE is previously unreleased, with more than 450 tracks and over 60 hours of music. Of the 20 shows in the collection, 17 are presented in full, with some featuring additional material from the same venue. The remaining three - Fillmore West, Fillmore East, and Boston Music Hall - are curated from multiple performances at each venue, capturing key moments on those legendary stages.

These performances were originally recorded by Owsley "Bear" Stanley, Betty Cantor-Jackson, Kidd Candelario, Dan Healy, and John Cutler. David Glasser and Jeffrey Norman restored and mastered the performances, with select ones using Plangent Processes tape restoration and speed correction for optimal sound quality.

It's all housed in a custom keepsake box inspired by the experience of traveling from city to city to see the Dead at legendary venues across America. Inside, a beautifully detailed tour guide features liner notes by Jesse Jarnow (author and co-host of the Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast) and a producer's note from Lemieux, an essay by the Owsley Stanley Foundation, and more. The set is richly illustrated with photos, including many taken at the shows featured in the collection.

Due May 30th, this one is limited to 6,000 individually numbered copies and exclusive to Dead.net. We invite you to take this not-so-little piece of the road home. See more details, and pre-order here

