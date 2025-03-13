Shinedown's Brent Smith Sends Kudos To Billy Morrison Over Ozzy Collaboration Becoming A Hit

Shinedown are riding high with their latest single "Dance, Kid, Dance" claiming the top spot on the Mediabase realtime chart. But frontman Brent Smith took notice of another song that had entered the top 10.

Smith sent a screenshot of the chart to Billy Morrison to congratulate him for his new single with Ozzy Osbourne, a revamped version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll", hitting No. 10 on the same chart Shinedown claimed the No. 1 spot on.

Morrison shared the screenshot with his track circled with the following message on social media, "When the guy at #1 sends you a screenshot of you cracking the top ten @mediabasecharts building chart and sends good vibes to you!!! Thanks Brent Smith, you are a class act, and congrats to Shinedown for owning that #1 spot!!"

The new recording of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" is featured on Billy's recently released deluxe edition of his The Morrison Project" album and features , from the just released deluxe edition of Billy's "The Morrison Project", and features an orchestral score was composed and arranged by Fred Coury, Steve Stevens on lead guitar, along with Budapest Scoring Orchestra.

