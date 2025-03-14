Iron Maiden Marking 50 Years With Feature Documentary

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have revealed that they are celebrating their 50th anniversary they are partnering with Universal Pictures Content Group to produce a feature documentary that will arrive later this year.
The group shared, "Created in partnership with Universal Pictures Content Group the long-awaited documentary is an emotive journey through Iron Maiden's 50 Year history told from the perspective of both the band and some of their most devoted followers - from longstanding superfans to film and music icons such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons.
"The documentary will also feature exclusive interviews with pivotal band members including the final interview with original vocalist, Paul Di'Anno who sadly passed away last year.
"Featuring rare archival footage, including spectacular animation of our iconic mascot, Eddie, the film explores how Iron Maiden has helped shape a cultural movement, challenging conventional views of rock music and heavy metal's broader impact on society and culture."
