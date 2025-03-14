Mother Mother Stream New Song 'Make Believe'

Mother Mother continue to celebrate their 20th anniversary and have just announced a new round of tour dates, as well as shared a brand new single and lyric video.

The alt-rockers have premiered the visual for their new song "Make Believe". That track comes from their forthcoming album "Nostalgia", which is set to hit stores on June 6th.

Warner Records sent over these details: The imaginative "Make Believe" is only the first taste of what's to come on Nostalgia. "I indulged a bit in my own life-philosophy on this track," frontman and lyricist Ryan Guldemond says of the song. "Magical thinking, interconnection, cosmic gallivanting."

Nostalgia is an album that delivers a creative palette as simultaneously expansive and cohesive as Mother Mother have ever offered. Arriving on the heels of 2023's acclaimed Grief Chapter, it fosters both the spirit of creativity and total originality that fans have come to know and love about the band, while also pushing their musicality, lyricism, and aesthetics to new peaks. It's heartfelt and dark, funneling and fractaling themes of alienation, existentialism, self-love and self-hate, gender roles, and spirituality through the vibrant imagery of otherworldly landscapes and mythical creatures.

"In creating 'Nostalgia,' our goal was to embody a childlike creativity which often becomes elusive as we age and gather too many tricks," explains Guldemond, noting the importance of their emotional cohesion for this album-making process. "We evaluated every creative choice by its emotional impact-whether that was a lyric, a reverb trail or an EQ curve. If something didn't evoke a strong emotional reaction-we let it go. This approach led to work we genuinely love and take pride in."

In making their tenth studio album, Mother Mother have achieved something few acts get the chance to: freedom in creativity, resulting in a record that feels both true to their legacy and gesturing towards the next two decades ahead. Stay tuned for more as the group dives into Nostalgia and the journey in front of them.

Today, the band also announces a run of European headline and festival dates beginning this summer, including stops at Lollapalooza Berlin and Paris, as well as headline shows in Budapest, Vienna, Frankfurt, Tilburg and a show at London's famed O2 Academy Brixton, the band's only UK show of 2025. The run concludes with their first ever headline date in Istanbul, on July 22.

Nostalgia Tracklist:

Love to Death

Make Believe

Station Wagon

ON AND ON (Song for Jasmin)

Better of Me

Namaste

FINGER

Me & You

little mistake

Mano a Mano

Nostalgia

To Regret

Mother Mother 2025 Tour Dates:

*Newly announced date

^Supporting Muse

Jun 27 - Stockholm, Sweden @ STHLM Fields^

Jun 28 - St. Gallen, Switzerland @ OpenAir St. Gallen Festival

Jun 30 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City*

Jul 1 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium NagyHall*

Jul 3 - Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

Jul 4 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er Festival

Jul 7 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann*

Jul 8 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium*

Jul 10 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

Jul 11 - Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive

Jul 13 - Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin

Jul 16 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

Jul 18 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp*

Jul 19 - Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

Jul 22 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Maximum Uniq Open-Air*

