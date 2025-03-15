.

Journey Concert Halted After Fire Breaks Out On Stage

03-15-2025
Journey were forced to halt their performance at Rodeo Houston on Friday night after the sound cut out and a fire was discovered under Deen Castronovo's drums.

As the groups was performing their anthem "Don't Stop Believin'" the sound suddenly stopped, and a short time later an announcement was made that the rest of the concert was cancelled due to an electrical fire.

Deen took to social media after the show to fill in fans about what happened. He wrote, "Hey, Houston! An act of God tonight! Fire broke out underneath the stage-right under my drum riser!

"I was literally on fire for 4 1/2 songs, all the power cables melted, and the show was a BUST! That doesn't mean we won't be back soon, because we love you all-and WE WILL RETURN! #dontstopbelievin God bless you all!"

