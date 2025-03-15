Our Mirage Go Heavier With Christopher Kristensen On 'Don't Talk'

Our Mirage have launched a new, heavier chapter with the release of a music video for their brand new single "Don't Talk" that features Christopher Kristensen from Dead By April.
The band shared, "Change is inevitable. The more you remain silent while others speak, the more you risk enduring harm without resistance. Now is the time to rise and take a stand. Face your inner struggles head on, because you are stronger than you believe.
"With this mindset, Our Mirage embark on a bold new chapter - one that is heavier, more powerful, and more intense than ever before. As life evolves, so does music.
"Prepare yourselves for Our Mirage 2.0 - a sound forged to inspire strength in the face of adversity. Even when your greatest battle is within yourself, you must stand your ground and emerge victorious.
"Our brand-new single, featuring none other than Christopher Kristensen from Dead By April, is out now! His powerful voice adds an incredible dynamic to this new era of Our Mirage.
"In addition to this exciting evolution, we are proud to announce a new member joining our journey. Please welcome David as the new guitarist of Our Mirage! David has been an invaluable part of our family for years, supporting us on tour as both a guitar technician and a dedicated fill-in guitarist. His commitment and talent have more than earned him this role, and we couldn't be happier to have him officially join the band.
"Stay tuned for what's to come - this is only the beginning."
