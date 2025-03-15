ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has dropped off the band's current The Elevation Tour to deal with a health issue, and the band has recruited John Douglas to take Beard's place on the dates.
The band shared, "Shelter Music Group, ZZ Top's management, has announced the band's drummer, Mr. Frank Beard, has temporarily stepped away from the current tour to attend a health issue requiring his focus in the near term.
"Beard, along with fellow ZZ Top members Billy F Gibbons and Elwood Francis, presently on the Elevation tour since March 5, have engaged fellow Texan and longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas, for the interim.
"Mr. Douglas has maintained a close relationship with Beard and the bandmates, having served with the group in the past. [Douglas actually filled in when Frank underwent an emergency appendectomy in Paris, back in 2002].
"He is looking forward to a speedy recovery."
