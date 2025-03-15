.

ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons

03-15-2025
ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has dropped off the band's current The Elevation Tour to deal with a health issue, and the band has recruited John Douglas to take Beard's place on the dates.

The band shared, "Shelter Music Group, ZZ Top's management, has announced the band's drummer, Mr. Frank Beard, has temporarily stepped away from the current tour to attend a health issue requiring his focus in the near term.

"Beard, along with fellow ZZ Top members Billy F Gibbons and Elwood Francis, presently on the Elevation tour since March 5, have engaged fellow Texan and longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas, for the interim.

"Mr. Douglas has maintained a close relationship with Beard and the bandmates, having served with the group in the past. [Douglas actually filled in when Frank underwent an emergency appendectomy in Paris, back in 2002].

"He is looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Related Stories
ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons Streams New Song 'Livin' It Up Down In Texas'

ZZ Top In The Studio For 'Deguello' Anniversary

ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons Announces US Tour Dates

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Plans To Play Until He Dies - 2023 In Review

News > ZZ Top

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Concert Halted After Fire Breaks Out On Stage- ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons- more

Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin- Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Video- more

Watch Lizzo's 'Still Bad' Video- Stream Gwen Stefani's Expanded 'Bouquet' Deluxe Version- Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences'- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'For Recreational Use Only'- Dylan Marlowe Shares Heartfelt Single 'Picture Perfect'- Morgan Wade- more

Reviews

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons

Coheed and Cambria Unleash 'The Father of Make Believe'

Who On Earth Deliver 'Smoke & Mirrors'

Our Mirage Go Heavier With Christopher Kristensen On 'Don't Talk'

Journey Concert Halted After Fire Breaks Out On Stage

ZZ Ward Streaming 'Liberation' Video

Watch Indecent Behavior's 'Shoot' Video

Ronnie Romero Previews Live Album With Cover Of Dio's 'Rainbow In The Dark'