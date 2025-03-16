Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert

Rush legend Alex Lifeson revealed that he and Geddy Lee planned to take part in Ozzy Osbourne's final show, the Back To The Beginning concert, but had to pull out.

The all-star concert will be taking place in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England on July 5th at Villa Park and will feature an impressive lineup of special guests including Metallica, Pantera, Sammy Hagar, Slayer, Jake E. Lee, and more, as well as Ozzy reuniting with the original lineup of Black Sabbath for one last performance.

Lifeson shared in a new interview with Loudwire Nights, to discuss the new album from his band Envy of None, that he and Geddy had actually agreed to be part of the show, but plans sadly changed,

"We were asked to be part of it and we'd agreed to do it, but other things came up and sadly, we had to back out of it," Lifeson said. "It would have been a lot of fun. We enjoy playing with other people and it gets Geddy [Lee] and me together to do stuff."

