Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has been hospitalized for what his camp is calling a serious infection and has canceled his upcoming live dates as a result.

Mason's official Facebook page shared the following, "Hello to all our Dave Mason fans. We want to share that Dave has been hospitalized due to a serious infection that developed quickly.

"The entire Dave Mason family, band, and crew deeply appreciate your love and prayers during this time. Tickets for all March, April & May shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. We're all hoping for a swift recovery!"

