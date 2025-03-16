.

Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection

03-16-2025
Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has been hospitalized for what his camp is calling a serious infection and has canceled his upcoming live dates as a result.

Mason's official Facebook page shared the following, "Hello to all our Dave Mason fans. We want to share that Dave has been hospitalized due to a serious infection that developed quickly.

"The entire Dave Mason family, band, and crew deeply appreciate your love and prayers during this time. Tickets for all March, April & May shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. We're all hoping for a swift recovery!"

