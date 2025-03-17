Belouis Some Announces First U.S. Tour Dates Since 1985

Belouis Some has announced that he will hitting the road in the U.S. for a tour with Gene Loves Jezebel and Stray Cats icon Slim Jim Phantom, which will mark his first dates in North America since his tour with Frankie Goes to Hollywood in 1985. Reybee sent over the following details:

In the music industry, second chances are often hard to come by. For Belouis Some (real name: Neville Keighley), thankfully his second chance arrives now with a U.S. tour that kicks off on April 8th in Philadelphia's City Winery and hugs the East Coast with dates in NYC, Cincinnati, and Boston.

"I'm so excited to be back performing live in the USA," says Neville excitedly. "I made two albums in New York and it feels like I'm coming home!"

These dates will serve as a taster for his return to North American for the more extensive Summer routing of the Lost '80s Live tour with A Flock of Seagulls, The Vapors, Josie Cotton and Big Country.

A fixture in the '80s, Belouis Some created the classic international hit singles "Imagination" and "Some People" in 1985. Flanked by his musician pals that included Roland Orzabal, Curt Smith and Manny Elias of Tears for Fears (who played on early recordings with him), Bowie acolytes Carmine Rojas, Robin Clark and Carlos Alomar, Earl Slick, Chic's Tony Thompson and Bernard Edwards, among many others, he was destined for superstardom. The inclusion of his hit single "Round, Round" on the classic John Hughes' era defining film soundtrack Pretty In Pink (which was listed in Rolling Stone's list of "The 25 Greatest Soundtracks of All Time") and supporting slots on Queen's famous Knebworth concert (one of the largest concerts ever held in the U.K.) and a massive Swatch advert using "Some People" as a musical bed pretty much cemented his trajectory.

Now, Belouis Some is having his second wind. Last November, he performed his first show in 30 years. Headlining at 02 Academy Islington London and with a second sold out gig at The Troubadour London earlier this year, Belouis Some is back and better than ever.

"It's going to be great being on the same bill as Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel and Slim Jim Phantom," Neville says of the upcoming tour. "They're both amazing live...so get ready for a fantastic show!"

TOUR DATES:

with Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel and Slim Jim Phantom

April 8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

April 9 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

April 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

April 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

April 13 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

April 16 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

April 17 - Roslyn, NY - My Father's Place

April 20 - Boston, MA - City Winery

