Gotthard Rock Beatles Classic 'Drive My Car'

Gotthard have released their take on the Beatles classic "Drive My Car", which comes from their new album "Stereo Crush" that arrives this Friday (March 21st) and is also set to be featured on the hit European television show Sing meinen Song ['Sing My Song']. C Squared Music shared these details:

A hit television show enjoyed by audiences of all ages across German-speaking countries, kicks off its sixth Swiss season today! This show, modelled after the Dutch TV program Beste Zangers, features well-known musicians performing each other's songs in tribute. The new season includes appearances by GOTTHARD's bassist Marc Lynn on guitar and Nic Maeder on vocals, promising great entertainment for hard rock fans in the upcoming weeks. Produced by 3plus, this season will also introduce "Drive My Car," a fresh track from Gotthard's soon-to-be-released album Stereo Crush, which debuts this Friday, March 21, under Reigning Phoenix Music. True to the show's concept, this track is a cover of a song originally by THE BEATLES, marking another significant moment in GOTTHARD's illustrious career.

Lynn comments: "Before we became a part of "Sing meinen Song," I'd been rather sceptical about such TV shows, but now I have to admit that it was a great experience to exchange with other musicians in such an intimate surrounding. The mutual musical surprises were phenomenal! I was really impressed by the high artistic level and the common respect, and I think that "Sing meinen Song" was a positive surprise for all participants. Thank you for these unforgettable impressions, thank you for having us!"

"Two years ago, we were brainstorming about cover song ideas in the rehearsal room, and someone suggested trying out "Drive My Car." Since we're all massive BEATLES fans, we immediately started to jam on this classic, and it instantly felt great, really great. Lucky enough to have our own studio, we went straight into recording, laid it down, and it came out even better than we imagined. But at the time, we didn't know what to do with it yet. When we started working on "Stereo Crush" last year, we were checking our possible song list, and the song came up again. All of us thought that this would perfectly fit on the album. It was the missing piece," adds guitarist Freddy Scherer.

Related Stories

Watch GOTTHARD's 'Rusty Rose' Lyric Video

News > Gotthard