New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather

Some reports surfaced recently that Alex Van Halen was planning to make a new Van Halen album and has recruited Steve Lukather to help him do so, the guitarist has now spoke out about the rumor.

The speculation was sparked by a brief quote from Alex in a report by De Telegraf where they quoted the drummer as saying "Ed and Steve Lukather were very good friends and they often worked together. There is no one who can do this process with me as well as he can."

They went on to claim that Lukather confirmed the news of a new album. They stated that during a recent Toto concert he told them, "Did Alex say that? Oh, in that case the news is true. Ed, Alex and I were very close for years. It is true that we worked on it together."

Apparently, something go lost in translation from the Dutch media report. Lukather has now taken to social media to clear-up some misconceptions and irronious reports based on the De Telegraf article. He share that he is working with Alex on going through material and he and Eddie recorded together, but he says he would never record a Van Halen song.

Steve shared on Instagram, "For the record: Ever since Alex Van Halen dropped some we were gonna work together I think there is a huge misunderstanding.

"I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!. Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day.

"As of now thats all I got. The fact that ANYONE would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and ... I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something.

"I am honored Al would ask me though. Lets see ..."

