Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates

The Eagles have added four additional shows to their residency at the Sphere Las Vegas. The new shows will be taking place on September 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th.

The band shared the following, "The residency now features total of 36 shows over 18 weekends from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, through Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Presale signup starts now at Eagles.com. The presale begins Tuesday, March 25 at 10am PT. Vibee Hotel & Experience Packages are on sale now at eagles.vibee.com

The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin on Friday, March 28 at 10am PT at Eagles.com

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025

Saturday, Saturday 6, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Related Stories

Don Felder 'Free At Last' With New Single and Album

Eagles Icon Don Felder Inks With Frontiers Music Srl For New Album

Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse

Eagles Guitarist Retires Following Parkinsonism Diagnosis

News > Eagles