03-18-2025
Guns N' Roses Manager Alan Niven To Share His Sound N' Fury: Rock N' Roll Stories

ECW Press have launched the pre-orders for former Guns N' Roses manager Alan Niven's forthcoming book, "Sound N' Fury: Rock N' Roll Stories", which will be published on June 24th.

From the announcement: Known for steering the careers of iconic bands like Guns N' Roses and Great White, Niven pulls back the curtain on the wild, unfiltered world of rock 'n' roll with never-before-told stories from his time with The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Berlin, The Angels, Judas Priest, Whitesnake, Elton John, Havana Black, MSG, Scorpions, Alice Cooper, and more.

Packed with raw energy and insider revelations, this book promises to be a must-read for music fans craving the real, untold history of rock's golden era.

Mark your calendars for a front-row seat to the chaos, creativity, and camaraderie that defined a generation of music legends. Sound N' Fury will be available in bookstores and online retailers starting summer 2025-don't miss this explosive ride through rock 'n' roll history!

From the synopsis: Sound N' Fury does not have a story arc. It is a collection of anecdotes, like a record comprised of various tracks - each one has its point and purpose. Alan Niven, who guided Guns N' Roses from the gutter of Los Angeles to Wembley Stadium, shares stories from his remarkable life as a manager with an immediacy delivered by an extraordinary recall of dialogue. Readers will encounter not just Guns N' Roses (who have sold almost 10 million tickets to their shows) but The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Clarence Clemons, Whitesnake, Elton John, and others who came from humble origins and experienced fame known only to few. Small-town minds collided with worldwide adulation, expectations, and demands. The results are amusing, affirming, and, predictably, disastrous. Keep in mind that rock 'n' roll is God's occupation for the unemployable.

Written with a crisp and fluid style, the magnificence and idiocy of the music world will dance off the pages and engross even those who are not rock fans. Pre-order here (ad)

