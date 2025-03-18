Joe Lynn Turner, Eric Martin And More Launching The Rock Explosion Tour 2025

Rock Legends have announced The Rock Explosion Tour 2025 that will feature Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow), Marc Storace (Krokus), Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot), Eric Martin (Mr. Big), and special guest Robin Beck. Here are the official details:
The tour kicks off on October 8, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany, and will blaze through 12 cities across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, wrapping up on October 28, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany. Stops include Hamburg, Berlin, Vienna, and more, promising an unforgettable night of classic rock anthems for fans in each city.
Krokus singer Marc Storace shared his excitement, saying, "IT'S GONNA BE AN AMAZING ROCKTOBER!" With this legendary lineup, the tour is set to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience for rock fans across Europe.
Tour Dates:
- 08.10.25 - Nuremberg, Lowensaal
- 09.10.25 - Dortmund, Westfalenhalle 2
- 10.10.25 - Karlsruhe, Badnerlandhalle
- 12.10.25 - Augsburg, Schwabenhalle
- 13.10.25 - Rosenheim, Kultur + Kongress Zentrum
- 15.10.25 - Memmingen, Kaminwerk
- 16.10.25 - Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena
- 18.10.25 - Bielefeld, Stadthalle
- 19.10.25 - Berlin, Tempodrom
- 20.10.25 - Salzburg, Rockhouse
- 22.10.25 - Vienna, Gasometer
- 28.10.25 - Stuttgart, Liederhalle
