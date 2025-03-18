.

Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery

03-18-2025
Kansas have announced that they will be returning to the stage next month after frontman Ronnie Platt was given medical clearance to go back to work following his recent thyroid cancer surgery.

The band shared the following, "Here is a fantastic health update from Kansas Lead Vocalist Ronnie Platt. Kansas returns to the stage on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Tuacahn Amphitheater in Ivins, UT.

Platt shared, "'You can return to work without restrictions' To me? That is music to my ears! Today was my post surgery follow up with my surgeon. I have been given the 'all clear'!

"It's hard to believe that less than two months ago I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and now looking forward to getting back on the road.
It reallv was just a "bump in the road"!!!!!

"Thank you so much for your prayers, your positive vibes, and encouraging and hopeful messages! I can't wait for April 4 where I once again will be able to say: 'GOOD EVENING AND WELCOME TO KANSAS!!!!'"

