Kansas have announced that they will be returning to the stage next month after frontman Ronnie Platt was given medical clearance to go back to work following his recent thyroid cancer surgery.
The band shared the following, "Here is a fantastic health update from Kansas Lead Vocalist Ronnie Platt. Kansas returns to the stage on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Tuacahn Amphitheater in Ivins, UT.
Platt shared, "'You can return to work without restrictions' To me? That is music to my ears! Today was my post surgery follow up with my surgeon. I have been given the 'all clear'!
"It's hard to believe that less than two months ago I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and now looking forward to getting back on the road.
It reallv was just a "bump in the road"!!!!!
"Thank you so much for your prayers, your positive vibes, and encouraging and hopeful messages! I can't wait for April 4 where I once again will be able to say: 'GOOD EVENING AND WELCOME TO KANSAS!!!!'"
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery
Hear Corey Taylor And Bad Omens Rock Kansas Classic 'Dust In The Wind'
Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer
Eagles Add 4 More Sphere Las Vegas Dates- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Given All Clear Following Cancer Surgery- Music Streaming Hit New High In 2024- more
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Kane Brown's Short Film The High Road Hits Vevo- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute
Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage
Nickelback To Headline Velocity At Field of Dreams
BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour
Yellowcard Recruit Travis Barker For New Album
The Church Launching The Singles Tour This Summer
Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years
311 Launching Unity Tour This Summer