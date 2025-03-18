Singled Out: The Wild High's I Wanna Get Paid

Country rockers The Wild High recently released their new single "I Wanna Get Paid", and to celebrate we asked mastermind Jon Harvey (former Monster Truck frontman) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When we first went in to record "I Wanna Get Paid" we had a different lineup. One of our great friends was sharing lead vocal duty and it was going great. Sadly, there was a falling out and she decided to depart the project. We'd lost an ingredient that we felt strongly about having and it felt pretty deflating.

So now we were in a bit of a spot. The band was almost fully guitar driven at that point (acoustic, electric, bass) and I imagined a lil flavour would spice up the sound. We toyed with the idea of adding pianos, a fiddle, another singer, but mothing seemed to resonate the same way with us.

Enter our good buddy Pete Antoniou. He came in to record banjo and a bit of backing vocals. He came in as a guest and it went so well, we decided to extend an invitation to Pete to join the ranks of TWH. About a month later he played his first show and it's been peachy since. Pete's even got lead vocals on a few tunes he penned coming up.

It was not only a great move for the vibe, it made the sound achieve textures I always imagined in writing the songs. Now we write with the banjo fully in mind, with specific parts to stand out and add a backwoods flavour that jives with all the members of the band.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

