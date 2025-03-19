Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender: The Illustrated Story of His Music Journey Coming

Insight Editions & Carlos Santana Present have announced that they will publish "Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender: The Illustrated Story of His Music Journey" by Jeff Tamarkin on May 27th.
Here are some details from the official announcement: Featuring never-before-seen and rare photography and ephemera from Santana's archive, documenting more than fifty years of his one-of-a-kind artistry, and his impact on the world of music.
Carlos Santana, named one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists and one of the 100 Greatest Artists by Rolling Stone, has been an influential musician since his start in 1965. With numerous awards, including nearly a dozen Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, and his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Santana has cemented his name in rock and roll history.
Now, fans can follow Santana through his musical journey with this oversized, slip-cased, deluxe retrospective book, featuring never-before-seen pieces from his personal archives such as rare backstage and onstage photography, tour memorabilia, personal art and correspondence, awards, and more.
In addition to the pieces from Santana's personal archives, this extraordinary volume also features a foldout of his favorite guitars from his vast collection, facsimiles of his most important albums, an in-depth illustrated discography, and a complete catalogue of every Santana performance from 1968 to 2025. Jeff Tamarkin's illuminating text is accompanied by brand-new interviews with key figures from Santana's life, including producer Clive Davis, original band members Gregg Rollie, Michael Shrieve, and Michael Carabello, collaborators such as Rob Thomas, Narada Michael Walden, and John McLaughlin, as well as wife and current Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana. With an introduction by the longtime friend and collaborator, the legendary Taj Mahal, and insights from Santana himself, Carlos Santa: Love, Devotion, Surrender is a collection as rare and unique as the music Santana creates, and one that fans will treasure. This gorgeous edition is available on May 27, 2025.
Insight is also pleased to announce a deluxe and limited collector's edition of the book, with each edition signed by Carlos Santana- due out Summer 2025.
