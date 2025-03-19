Guns N' Roses Parts Ways With Frank Ferrer

Guns N' Roses have announced that they have amicably parted ways with Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run. Their camp sent over the following:

The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Manager Alan Niven To Share His Sound N' Fury: Rock N' Roll Stories

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup

Axl Rose Misconceptions Addressed By Tracii Guns

Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden

News > Guns N' Roses