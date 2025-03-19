.

Motorhead Share 1982 Top Of The Pops Performance Of 'Iron Fist'

Bruce Henne | 03-19-2025
(hennemusic) Motorhead is streaming video of a vintage Top Of The Pops performance of its classic, "Iron Fist", as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The song is the title track to the band's fifth album, which was produced by Will Reid Dick and featured the lineup of founder and bassist Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.

The trio's April 27, 1982 appearance on Top Of The Pops took place two weeks before the "Iron Fist" project was released on Bronze Records.

Motorhead recently launched its 50th anniversary celebrations, which include the release of special limited vinyl editions of their breakthrough albums "Overkill", "Bomber" and "Ace Of Spades."

Get more details and stream video of the 1982 performance here

