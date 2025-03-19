Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads On Anniversary Of His Death

Today marks the 43rd anniversary of the death of legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads, and to mark the occasion his bandmate Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to share a tribute.

Rhoads was killed in an airplane crash on March 19, 1982 while on tour with Ozzy for their Diary Of A Madman Tour. Randy was a big part of Ozzy's first two post-Black Sabbath albums, "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Dairy Of A Madman", as the lead guitarist and a co-writer.

Ozzy took to Facebook this morning to pay tribute to Randy on the anniversary of his passing. He wrote, "Randy Rhoads was quite possibly the best composer & musician that I have ever met in my life. He came into my life like a bolt of lightning and as such he was gone again.

"I consider my self one of the luckiest men alive to have not only met him but also I had the great honor of being able to work with him. I will cherish the time I spent with him till the day I die LONG LIVE RANDY RHOADS. LONG LIVE ROCK N ROLL. I LOVE YOU ALL."

Related Stories

Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert

Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Score A Hit With 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now Coming To Paramount+

News > Ozzy Osbourne