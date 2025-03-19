Singled Out: Bryce Fox's Psychopath

Bryce Fox is gearing up to release his new album "The Butterfly & The Bomb" this Friday (March 21st), and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the current single "Psychopath". Here is the story:

"Psychopath" was one of the last tracks we (my producer David Pramik and I) made for the album. We were also joined that day in the studio by Michael Jade, a singer songwriter. Both David and Michael were a part of my biggest song "Horns," so anytime we get together it's a creative reunion of awesome friendship.

Since most, if not all, of the songs on the album are of very serious subject matter. I was looking for something fun, but on the energetic side. I referenced "Hunting for Witches" by Bloc Party. Once David started throwing track ideas out there. Michael and I were riffing along with those ideas feeling crazy and laughing our asses off. "Psychopath" was the perfect theme for such an insane vibe we created.

"Psychopath" is a song about feeling crazy. Giving in to dark thoughts despite the repercussions of social norms and morals. It's a creative concept, and not so much lived, but I can only imagine if I was pushed just hard enough, I could become a psycho people would never forget.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and pre-save/order the full album here and find Bryce's tour dates with AWOL Nation here

Related Stories

AWOLNATION Plot The Phantom Five Tour

News > Bryce Fox