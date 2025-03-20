Singled Out: Charlotte Morris' Created Me

Charlotte Morris is gearing up to release her new album "Both Sides" on May 1st and previewed the release with her new single "Created Me". To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the new song. Here is the story:

I wrote "created me" as a personal exploration of my identity and heritage, thinking through and reflecting on all of the things, little and big, that make me me. The inspiration struck when I read something online about all of the small things that are passed down through generations. I'm talking like, the way you tap your fingers on the steering wheel when driving because that's what your dad did; or putting the toilet paper over or under (it's obviously over) because of how your parents and grandparents always did it. I wish I had saved the post - at this point I don't even remember if it was on Instagram or Threads or even like, a repost of a repost of a repost from Reddit, hah! But it made me realize that so many aspects of who I am in my day-to-day, who we all are, come from those who came before us. It's not just the big things like our DNA (duh)... but our ancestors truly shape us in ways we don't even always realize, from traditions to the smallest quirks. This reflection became the foundation for "created me."

When it came to crafting the song, I honestly didn't think through it all that much at the beginning. I just started writing, started letting things flow out. Once I had a few lines, an idea of the chorus, I realized I wanted "created me" to feel timeless, much like all of the connections and traditions the song talks about. I was able to find a melody that carries a sense of nostalgia, while the lyrics invite listeners to ponder their own roots and the invisible threads that bind us to our histories. For me, thinking through what my parents passed down to me, what they got from their parents, and they from theirs.. that was the most fun part of it all. I got to highlight my mom's dad's love of music; how that was already in his bones from his birth mother, and how that trickled its way down to my mom, and then to me. The way my dad looks at life has unequivocally shaped how I do the same; who his parents were and what they did crafted so much of that, but truthfully, it likely goes back to their parents, and theirs, and theirs. With hundreds of years of personal history, and generation after generation, there are, of course,so many things I didn't have room to include in one song. However, each verse really is a tribute to some part of the legacy passed down through my family.

Ultimately, "created me" is a celebration of lineage and love- it's a reminder that we are the creations of those who came before us. Their hopes and dreams continue to resonate through us. This song is also a defining track off my upcoming album, both sides. The album itself dives deeper into all the many facets of who I am as a vulnerable & flawed, but ultimately resilient & hopeful, human. I really hope "created me" inspires others to reflect on their own stories and the beautiful complexity of what it means to be part of something greater than ourselves; and I hope everyone will take a listen to the full album when it drops May 1st!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

