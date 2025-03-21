.

Frank Ferrer Disappointed About Guns N' Roses Exit

03-21-2025
Frank Ferrer took to social media to thanks fans for their support following the announcement earlier this week that had parted ways with Guns N' Roses after nearly two decades with the band.

Ferrer shared the following. "The outpouring of love I have felt from the incredible fans of Guns N' Roses and my peers over the past 24 hours has been tremendous.

"I will have immense gratitude and love always for Axl and the band while at the same time, disappointment that this chapter came to an end. It has been an incredible 19 years.

"Guns N' Roses has given me life-changing memories and experiences. A huge thanks to management, the crew, and fans for giving me memories that I will cherish for my lifetime.

"I hope I see you all again soon! Frank Ferrer"

