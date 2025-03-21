.

Gene Simmons Apparently Cancels Several Tour Dates

03-21-2025
KISS co-founder Gene Simmons has apparently cancelled several of the previously scheduled dates for The Gene Simmons Band this spring, but has not yet formally announced the change in plans.

Simmons had a number of U.S. dates planned beginning next month and running through May, but only some of those dates still remain on his official website and social media, with all of the April dates removed.

Gene's Facebook page only lists the May 3rd date at Beaver Dam Amphitheater and Beaver Dam, KY and May 14th at MGM in Northfield, OH. His website lists dates from May 2nd through May 15th, and August 3rd at Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

