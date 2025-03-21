More Additions To Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour is returning this summer for their 30th anniversary, and while the 30 Days Of Warped are over, organizers have revealed some additions to the three city festival.

They have announced that All Time Low has been added to the lineup for the Orlando event, in addition to them taking part in the Washington D.C. show.

Organizers also revealed earlier this week that The Aquabats will be taking part of the Long Beach, Ca and Washington D.C. stops of the tour. They shared, "that's right, we're bringing the crime-fighting superheroes of ska to socal too get kooky with The Aquabats! this summer in dc AND long beach!"

Things will be kicking off in Washington D.C. on June 14th and 15th, followed by Long Beach, CA on July 26th and 27th, and will wrap up in Orlando, FL on November 15th and 16th.

