Pop Evil Unleash 'Side Effect' Video

03-21-2025
Pop Evil celebrated the release of their new studio album, "What Remains" today, by also sharing a music video for the track "Side Effects". Atom Splitter sent over these details:

The performance clip for the ferocious track, which is loaded with explosive riffs and a tectonic plate-shifting breakdown. The song is an arena-ready juggernaut and boasts rueful lines such as "The world I built you tried to tear apart" and "Why did I try so hard to prove / What's killing you is killing me too," serving a powerful, unshielded message for anyone who has found themselves in a toxic situation and seeks the strength to break free for their own happiness and growth.

"Every action causes a reaction, a side effect," says Kakaty. "Toxicity is a virus that spreads and kills, but liberation and healing lies in an antidote you already possess. And now is the time to take it."

