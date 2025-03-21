Singled Out: Old Neon's Nobody's Burden

Pittsburgh rockers Old Neon just announced the May 23rd release of their new Matt Brasch of The Wonder Years produced EP 'Resolution', and shared the first single "Nobody's Burden". To celebrate we asked vocalist Drew Sipo to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

In mid 2024 our guitar player Bea sent a bunch of instrumental tracks over to me to write to. When I heard the track that would become Nobody's Burden I was instantly inspired. When I write I usually come up with melodies first and let that guide the lyrics. I just let the music play and I start singing the first things that come to mind, most of it is nonsense "almost words." Usually out of that I'll get a hint at what actual words belong in the song. In this case the opening line came almost instantly "Blindsided, that's how it feels to me but can't fight it now." And the start of the chorus came pretty naturally too "But you know I'll find my way home when you leave me in the dark." So then it becomes a game of filling in the gaps and telling a story using those lines as sort of seeds/anchors.

Around the same time, one of my best friends just got dumped by her partner seemingly out of nowhere. I was thinking about what needs to happen in your mind when you need to move on from something like that, how you need to learn to rely on yourself when you've been abandoned by someone you love. No matter what happens you've got yourself and that's enough to make it through. Sometimes you just need to be reminded that you don't need another person in order to be whole. A lot of the inspiration for the song came from that situation and wanting to write a song about self reliance.

Bea and I had enough done to use as a jumping off point so we started running the song as a group and fleshing out some ideas. As the rest of the band was building up parts for the bridge I was writing the words for it in real time. It felt awesome to have all the pieces fit together like that. We finished writing the song while we were all in the same room which doesn't usually happen for us. I think that's fitting for something that started so collaboratively to end in the same way.

