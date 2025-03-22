DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'

DED have revealed a music video for their brand new single "Until I Die", which features Chris Motionless from Motionless in White and is the follow-up to last fall's "Rockstar'.

Joe Cotela had this to say about the new track, "'Until I Die' is a statement about drawing a line for my life. It's me separating myself from the bullsh*t. It's my mission statement to do everything in my power to be the change that I want to see in the world while I am here.

"It was such an honor to have Chris on this track as a fan of his body of work and as a friend. We met on tour together and he was such a big champion of Ded.

"He's true blue just a great human which made him perfect to be on this song. He murdered his parts on this and added a ferocity that only he could have done."

