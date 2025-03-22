Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video

Hippie Death Cult have shared a live performance of "Toxic Annihilator" from their forthcoming "Live at the Star Theater" album, that will arrive on May 9th.

The band had this to say about the upcoming live release, "We've been toying around with the idea of doing a live album for a while, considering our music has a whole different energy and vibrance to it in any given live situation, so it's cool to have a well-recorded document of a little snapshot from this era of the band's history.

"It's something we plan on doing more regularly, as we progress along our path and evolve. We toured a whole hell of a lot in 2024 across the United States, Europe and Canada, and this was our final show of the year, which took place in our hometown of Portland, Oregon.

"We figured it would be a special place to try and capture an audio and video document of a full concert, because Portland has always been our rock, a very supportive hometown with whom we've always shared a genuine connection. It's raw. It's live. It's us."

