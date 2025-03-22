KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?

KISS will reportedly being taking the stage for the first time since the final show of their farewell tour in 2023, to perform a special "unmasked" performance as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army.
An official announcement has not yet been made, but noted music podcaster Mitch Lafon shared what looks to be an announcement for the event that will be called KISS Army Storms Vegas.
It appears a special website, kissarmystormsvegas.com, has been registered but at press time visitors to the site are met with a password protected login screen.
Lafon shared, "In celebration of the KISS Army's 50th Anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention, KISS Army Storms Vegas will take place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from November 14-16, 2025!
"This exclusive, 'everything KISS' paradise marks the first time KISS has performed together since retiring from touring in December 2023. A full schedule of activities will be announced soon. - 3 night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Unmasked photo with KISS - Access to the KISS Unmasked live show
"KISS Army VIP members will have exclusive VIP pre-sale access starting March 27 at 7AM PT. Not a member or need to upgrade? Sign up now at kissonline.com
"The KISS Army & Fan pre-sale begins April 2 at 7AM PT - with general public sales starting April 7 at 7AM PT."
Going by the pre-sale schedule, if this event is confirmed, an official announcement should be made very soon.
