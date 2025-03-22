Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Jason Isbell and Charlie Starr For 'Come December'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton has teamed up with Jason Isbell and Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr for a brand new track called "Come December", from his forthcoming solo album "Without The Pain" that will be hitting stores on April 11th.

"I've been a Blackberry Smoke fan since the first time I ever heard them, and I've been fortunate to call Charlie a friend almost as long," shares Mark. "'Come December' was inspired by our shared love of classic Southern rock. It was an absolute thrill to put this one together. Charlie's performance is pure soul, and Jason Isbell's soaring slide solo takes the whole song way out past the farthest horizon."

Charlie Starr adds, "Mark and I have been friends a long time...I'm so glad that we finally got the opportunity to make some music together. I love this song. That damn Isbell is no slouch, either!"

According to the announcement, Mark co-wrote the song alongside Charlie Starr and Matt Connor. This release follows Mark's previously launched singles from Without The Pain, which marks a new chapter in his musical evolution. Moving beyond his heavy metal legacy, the album introduces a more personal and reflective side of Mark, with his southern roots coming to the forefront in this collection of songs. Without The Pain features collaborations with artists like Cody Jinks, Travis Denning, and Neil Fallon and highlights Mark's ability to cross genres while staying true to his roots.

