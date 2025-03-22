.

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Jason Isbell and Charlie Starr For 'Come December'

03-22-2025
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Jason Isbell and Charlie Starr For 'Come December'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton has teamed up with Jason Isbell and Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr for a brand new track called "Come December", from his forthcoming solo album "Without The Pain" that will be hitting stores on April 11th.

"I've been a Blackberry Smoke fan since the first time I ever heard them, and I've been fortunate to call Charlie a friend almost as long," shares Mark. "'Come December' was inspired by our shared love of classic Southern rock. It was an absolute thrill to put this one together. Charlie's performance is pure soul, and Jason Isbell's soaring slide solo takes the whole song way out past the farthest horizon."

Charlie Starr adds, "Mark and I have been friends a long time...I'm so glad that we finally got the opportunity to make some music together. I love this song. That damn Isbell is no slouch, either!"

According to the announcement, Mark co-wrote the song alongside Charlie Starr and Matt Connor. This release follows Mark's previously launched singles from Without The Pain, which marks a new chapter in his musical evolution. Moving beyond his heavy metal legacy, the album introduces a more personal and reflective side of Mark, with his southern roots coming to the forefront in this collection of songs. Without The Pain features collaborations with artists like Cody Jinks, Travis Denning, and Neil Fallon and highlights Mark's ability to cross genres while staying true to his roots.

Related Stories
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Jason Isbell and Charlie Starr For 'Come December'

Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Recruits Jaren Johnston For 'Hell & Back'

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Neil Fallon For Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Announces 'Desolation' Memoir

News > Mark Morton

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more

Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more

NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more

Day In Country

Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more

Reviews

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Latest News

DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'

Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos

Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced

Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025

Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor

Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video

Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love