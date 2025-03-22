Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor

Social Distortion legend Mike Ness shared the big news with fans that three of his historic Les Paul guitars will be named the Artifact Of The Month next month at the Punk Rock Museum.

Ness shared on Facebook, "Letting everyone know these 1976 Gibson Goldtop Les Paul Deluxe's with 1960's P-90's made 'Artifact Of The Month' for April at @thepunkrockmuseum in Las Vegas. These are the three guitars I've written on and played live for the last 35 years.

"I've donated them so that the fans get to enjoy them too. Last holiday run, I got over my fear of taking the 68, 69's on the road. I hate to say it, but my tone has elevated to another level because of it".

The Punk Rock Museum also shared these comments from Ness about the guitars, "Here are my 3 main stage guitars. They are all 1976 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe models with 1960s pickups (except for the rhythm pickups, they have Seymour Duncan's). I have used these for 30 years, writing, recording, traveling and playing with them every night.

"These guitars have appeared on White Light, White Heat, White Trash (1996) Sex, Love and Rock n' Roll (2004), and Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes (2011). They were also used in all the preproduction work for the upcoming album.

"Recently, in my constant and evolving 'pursuit of tone,' I decided to try playing some of my older guitars, specifically the 1968-69 Goldtops and found a whole new color and feel for same songs. Just a little sweeter.

"I still love these, and always will, and because of sentimental reasons, as well as historical ones, / will always keep them. I wanted to share these sentiments with the fans and could find no better way than displaying them here at The Punk Rock Museum.

"These guitars have seen thousands of miles, and years of joy and hard work. I really hope you enjoy these. - Mike Ness"

