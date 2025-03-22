Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video

Tommy Emmanuel celebrated the release of his new album "Live At The Sydney Opera House" by sharing a video for "Windy and Warm" that was filmed by Bondi Rocks Media at the Sydney Opera House in his native Australia. SRO sent over these details:
Emmanuel is an acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, global touring artist, and Grammy Award winner. He's also one of five people ever to be named a C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins, the great innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive, and visionary.
"'Windy & Warm' was the first song I heard by Chet Atkins, and the very first song I learned in thumb and fingerstyle," says Tommy. "It was the song that everybody wanted to play but had so much trouble trying to play it. It's a timeless classic with elements of blues, jazz, and country fused together into an irresistible cocktail of groove!
"With this recording at The Sydney Opera House, I decided to recut this classic song in a much more traditional style, because I messed with it before making it funky and jazzier, so I took it back home! John D. Loudermilk wrote this song especially for Chet to record."
Also, look for the film Live At The Sydney Opera House streaming exclusively on Tommy's website. This film features performance highlights from his sold-out residency at the Sydney Opera House plus a visit to the Maton Guitar Factory, a cruise on Sydney Harbor, and much more. Watch it here.
