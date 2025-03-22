Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth will be returning to the stage this year for his first live performances since supporting KISS on their End Of The Road Farewell tour in early 2020.

In addition to his previously announced set as a headliner at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD on May 3rd, he now set to take part in Mountain Winery's 67th Summer Concert Series on September 12th in Saratoga, CA.

Other rock artists taking part in the series include Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Barenaked Ladies with Guster and Fastball, The Cream Of Clapton Band, Brit Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top with Night Ranger, Burton Cummings, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Jackson Browne, Three Dog Night with Little River Band, .38 Special, Garbage and more.

Fans can find more details here

Related Stories

David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup

David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month

David Lee Roth Opposed On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute (2024 In Review)

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'

News > David Lee Roth