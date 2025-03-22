Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth will be returning to the stage this year for his first live performances since supporting KISS on their End Of The Road Farewell tour in early 2020.
In addition to his previously announced set as a headliner at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD on May 3rd, he now set to take part in Mountain Winery's 67th Summer Concert Series on September 12th in Saratoga, CA.
Other rock artists taking part in the series include Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Barenaked Ladies with Guster and Fastball, The Cream Of Clapton Band, Brit Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top with Night Ranger, Burton Cummings, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Jackson Browne, Three Dog Night with Little River Band, .38 Special, Garbage and more.
Fans can find more details here
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month
David Lee Roth Opposed On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'
Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love