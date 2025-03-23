A Piece Of The Allman Brothers Related History Up For Sale

The Allman Brothers Band took to social media to let fans know that a piece of the band's history is now available for sale by the wife of late ABB, Dickey Betts Band, and Gov't Mule member Johnny Neel.
The famed vocalist, keyboardist and harmonica player had a very long history within the Allman Brothers Band universe and passed away at the age of 70 last year from heart failure.
The Allman's official Facebook page shared the news that a very special item from Neel is being sold by his wife. They write, "Interested in owning a genuine bit of rock history? Johnny Neel's road case and keyboard are for sale by his wife.
"Imagine all the music that was created on this setup! Serious inquiries only to Doug Jones [email protected] who is helping Johnny's wife with the sale."
Allman Bros Offshoot The Brothers Announce Special Shows
Allman Bros Bourbon Celebrates Anniversary Of 'Eat a Peach'
The Allman Betts Band Announce Lucky Sevens Tour
Win Trip To Macon For In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'
Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love