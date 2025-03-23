A Piece Of The Allman Brothers Related History Up For Sale

The Allman Brothers Band took to social media to let fans know that a piece of the band's history is now available for sale by the wife of late ABB, Dickey Betts Band, and Gov't Mule member Johnny Neel.

The famed vocalist, keyboardist and harmonica player had a very long history within the Allman Brothers Band universe and passed away at the age of 70 last year from heart failure.

The Allman's official Facebook page shared the news that a very special item from Neel is being sold by his wife. They write, "Interested in owning a genuine bit of rock history? Johnny Neel's road case and keyboard are for sale by his wife.

"Imagine all the music that was created on this setup! Serious inquiries only to Doug Jones [email protected] who is helping Johnny's wife with the sale."

