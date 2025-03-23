Jimmy Page Explains How The Black Crowes Collaboration Came About

Legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page took to social media to share the details about his collaboration with The Black Crowes came about as their iconic "Live At The Greek" album was just expanded for a special 25th anniversary reissue.
Page shared the following, "In 1998, I was asked to spearhead a benefit concert for children's charities at Cafe de Paris in London and needed a band. I'd done a War Child event there the previous year with the Page and Plant line-up, but that wasn't an option.
"@theblackcrowes were in town, so I invited them through photographer @rosshalfin, and they said yes. I'd seen them at the Royal Albert Hall, but playing with them was different. I was blown away by Chris Robinson's voice.
"A couple of months later, a project came up to play with the Black Crowes in New York, Boston, and LA, so I agreed. At rehearsals, I couldn't believe how they'd nailed the guitar voicings. I thought I might have to show them an inversion or phrasing, but it was just a joy. Playing songs I'd always performed with one guitar and hearing the orchestration felt euphoric. Audley Freed had arranged everything meticulously. Alongside the Robinson brothers, they had Sven Pipien on bass - his sound was massive - Steve Gorman on drums, whose take on Zeppelin material was a delight, and Ed Harsch on Hammond. The three-guitar lineup of Rich Robinson, Audley Freed, and me was exhilarating.
"We played Led Zeppelin, blues, and Black Crowes music. I had to learn their songs on my own. But I think I played them right.
"The first date was Roseland in New York and we played a few more shows before recording at The Greek Theatre in LA. Everyone was happy to put something out as a record of the collaboration. I really enjoyed the whole experience." Stream the Live At The Greek Reissue
