KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick

KISS reportedly emailed fans with some details about their plans to reunite for an performance at a special event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army and will include former guitarist Bruce Kulick and other special guests.

The band has not yet officially made a public announcement about the event that will be entitled KISS Army Storms Las Vegas, but an email blast about the November 14th through 16th event was reportedly sent to fans that signed up for updates on their official website KISSOnline.com.

The email says that the event will feature the first time KISS will perform together since retiring from touring in December 2023. That was the final performance of the group's second farewell tour.

Kulick is set to deliver a special live performance at the event, according to the blast that promises that the full schedule of activities will be announced soon.

Here is the full text of the reported email blast: In celebration of the KISS Army's 50th Anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention, KISS Army Storms Vegas will take place at Virgin Hotels Las

Vegas from November 14-16, 2025!

This exclusive, "everything KISS paradise marks the first time KISS has performed together since retiring from touring in December 2023.

A full schedule of activities will be announced soon, but fans can expect a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more!

Vibee is proud to offer Official Experience Packages for KISS Army Storms Vegas.

Packages include:

-> 3-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

-> Unmasked photo with KISS

- Access to the KISS Unmasked live show

- Q&As with members of KISS

-> All KISS Kontent panels and activities

-> A curated "KISS Army Storms Vegas" gift

-> Signed poster, photos with KISS memorabilia, and a collectible laminate and lanyard

KISS Army VIP members will have exclusive VIP pre-sale access

starting March 27 at 7AM PT. Not a member or need to upgrade? Sign up now at kissonline.com.

The KISS Army & Fan pre-sale begins April 2 at 7AM PT at kissarmyvegas.vibee.com, with general public sales starting

April 7 at 7AM PT.

Get ready for the ultimate celebration and experience the KISS

Army like never before!

