New Model Army Preview Live Album With 'Poison Street' Video

New Model Army are previewing their new forthcoming "Live SO36" album with the release of "Poison Street (Live at SO36)" video, which is the second single from the record that will arrive on March 28th.

"When the idea of doing a New Model Army concert with a full orchestra at Berlin's magnificent Tempodrom venue was first floated, we had a thought: That if we were going to do something so extravagant, we should also do the exact opposite on the same weekend. So, we booked the following two evenings at Berlin's legendary Punk Rock sweatbox, the SO36 in Kreuzberg, and returned to being the simplest, stripped down version of New Model Army we could be - without orchestra, keyboards, or double drums," the band says.

NMA continue, "Over the two nights, we performed 38 different songs (to add to the 21 performed with the orchestra), with the intention that the weekend should be seen as a whole. The Sinfonia project, in all its magnificence, was released in 2023. Now, at last, comes the sweaty, full on rock 'n' roll. Both nights were recorded although only the first was filmed. Here it is!"

Live SO36 will be available as 2CD+DVD Digipak, including the full show audio and video, and Black 2LP Gatefold. The first print-run of both formats exclusively include an audio download for the unreleased Show 2, recorded one day later on July 17.

