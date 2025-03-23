Pink Floyd Preview 'Dark Side Of The Moon' From Live At Pompeii Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd is previewing footage of a "Dark Side Of The Moon" classic as featured in the restored 1972 "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its theatrical release this spring.
The clip sees Roger Waters in the studio working on the track, "On The Run", in rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on the 1973 album classic at Abbey Road Studios in London, UK.
Directed by Adrian Maben, "Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII" captures the Pink Floyd performing in the ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Italy, where the group performed an intimate concert without an audience.
Filmed in October 1971, the performance marked the very first live concert to take place at Pompeii, and features the vital "Echoes," "A Saucerful Of Secrets," and "One Of These Days." The breathtaking visuals of the amphitheatre, captured both day and night, amplify the magic of the performance.
The film has been meticulously hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm cut negative - discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd's own archives. This momentous breakthrough unearthed the very film that rolled through the cameras during those sweltering days amidst the ruins of Pompeii over 50 years ago.
Watch Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII Trailer
