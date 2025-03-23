Taproot's Stephen Richards Unable To Work Or Drive After Car Crash

Sad news out of the Taproot camp as vocalist/guitarist Stephen Richards is not able to work or drive following a recent car accident. His bandmate Phil Lipscomb has organized a crowdfunding drive to help raise funds for Stephen's medical bills and living expenses as he recovers from the accident.

Phil launched a GoFundMe campaign looking to raise $30K for Stephen and at press time has raised $6533 of the goal. Lipscomb wrote on the campaign page: "Some of you may already know, but our singer, Stephen Richards, was in a car accident a couple of weeks ago. Steve has been managing seizures for the past 15 years with medication, and while they've become less frequent, his most recent one came at the worst possible time.

"While driving to pick up dinner for his family, he felt a seizure coming on. Knowing he needed to get off the road, he turned out of traffic but ended up hitting a tree. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and was unconscious for six hours before finally responding. Thankfully, he was released the next day and is okay-but the accident has set him back significantly.

"Right now, Steve is unable to drive or work. He's not one to ask for help, but I know he needs it, so I'm asking for him.

"I've created this GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses and everyday bills. I set a big goal because I know how much this community cares about him. Every donation, big or small, will make a difference in "helping Steve continue doing what we all love-making music and performing live.

"Please consider donating and sharing this with others. Any support means the world to him, and we hope to be back on stage soon. Thank you, Phil"

Visit the GoFundMe page here

Related Stories

Taproot Reveal 'Favourite Song' Video ft. Elias Soriano

Taproot Share New Song and Reveal Album art

Taproot Share Visualizer For First Single From New Album

Taproot Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

News > Taproot