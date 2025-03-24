Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed in a new interview that he has 767 riffs for the group's next album and also shared his plans to record his first solo record.

"I have 767 new ones for the next album. It is such a nightmare going through this stuff, too," Kirk tells Rolling Stone. And I'm the one responsible for all of it and I can't do it.... I don't foresee us starting the next album for at least another year because we're still finishing the tour.

"Once we fully finish this and go to all the outlying places like Asia and Australia and New Zealand, I think we're gonna take a little bit of a break, not too much of one, and then we're gonna get right back into it."

That won't be the only new music that he will be working on. Hammett also shared, "I'm just actively getting ideas together for my [first] solo album. I guess the best way to describe it is it's gonna be a fusion of all sorts of styles....

"All of a sudden I'm writing classical progressions, and all of a sudden I'm writing more heavy stuff and all of a sudden I'm writing like a funk thing.... There will be vocals because the songs that I wrote scream for vocals this time around.

Related Stories

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases The Collection Coffee Table Book

Metallica Giving Away Trip To Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Final Show

Metallica Holding A Garage Sale

Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple

News > Metallica