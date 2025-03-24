.

Marty Friedman Delivers 'Tearful Confession'

03-24-2025
Marty Friedman Delivers 'Tearful Confession'

Rust In Peace era Megadeth icon Marty Friedman has shared a music video for his new single "Tearful Confession," a track from his latest solo album 'Drama.'

Marty had this to say, "With this song and video, I am trying to express with music the hopeless feeling of hiding a secret in despair until you let it out and feeling a wave of relief and positivity.

"The video features the Marty Friedman Band, Chargeeeeee, Wakazaemon, and Naoki Morioka. You loved 'em on tour and we are coming back for you soon."

In addition, MARTY has a brand-new full autobiography, Dreaming Japanese, out now worldwide by Simon and Schuster.

Related Stories
Marty Friedman Delivers 'Tearful Confession'

Marty Friedman Delivers 'A Prayer' Visualizer

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig (2024 In Review)

Graham Bonnet Revisited 'Since You Been Gone' With Marty Friedman (2024 In Review)

Marty Friedman Shares 'Song For An Eternal Child' Video

News > Marty Friedman

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick- Taproot's Stephen Richards Unable To Work Or Drive After Car Crash-Jimmy Page Talks Black Crowes Collaboration- more

KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more

De La Soul Expand 'The Grind Date' For 20th Anniversary- NAV and Metro Boomin Unleash 'Real Me' Video- Stream B.U.G Antman's 'Y'all Ugly' EP- more

Day In Country

Hannah Anders Invites Fans To 'Paint the Town' With New Party Anthem- Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- more

Reviews

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Latest News

KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick

Tash Sultana's New EP To Feature City and Colour Collaboration

Imminent Sonic Destruction Reveal New Single 'No One'

New Model Army Preview Live Album With 'Poison Street' Video

Lucie Sue Share 'Hush' Ahead Of Hellfest Debut

Taproot's Stephen Richards Unable To Work Or Drive After Car Crash

Stream A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1

A Piece Of The Allman Brothers Related History Up For Sale