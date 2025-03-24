Marty Friedman Delivers 'Tearful Confession'

Rust In Peace era Megadeth icon Marty Friedman has shared a music video for his new single "Tearful Confession," a track from his latest solo album 'Drama.'
Marty had this to say, "With this song and video, I am trying to express with music the hopeless feeling of hiding a secret in despair until you let it out and feeling a wave of relief and positivity.
"The video features the Marty Friedman Band, Chargeeeeee, Wakazaemon, and Naoki Morioka. You loved 'em on tour and we are coming back for you soon."
In addition, MARTY has a brand-new full autobiography, Dreaming Japanese, out now worldwide by Simon and Schuster.
